Ramona (Torrez) Alvarez – December 7, 1955 – May 16, 2025
A Mass of Christian Burial for longtime Lamar resident, currently of Burlington, Colorado, Ramona Torrez Alvarez will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the St. Frances De Sales/ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo Ayuyao’S.S.S as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan reciting.
Visitation for Ramona will be held from 2:00PM until 7:00PM on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ramona was born December 07, 1955 at Altus, Oklahoma to Lorenzo and Concepcion (Loya) Torrez and passed away on May 16, 2025 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 69.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Concepcion Zavala, Rosa Torrez, Irma Torrez, Theodora Mendoza, Ermenia (Pino) Mendoza and Guadalupe Camacho.
Ramona is survived by her husband Everado Alvarez of the family home in Burlington, CO, her children Elizabeth Enciso, Lee Torres, Paul Torrez, San Juanita (Chris) Lee, Mary (Darrell) McDonough, Jesus Torres, Steve Torres and Micheal Torres, her grandchildren Domonick Torres, Elyssia Puga, Asia Merchant, Pablo Puga, Alize Torres, Jeremiah Torres, Josiah Torres, Lexi Feske, Darian McDonough, Sahrya Torres, Marilena Lee, Wednesday Feske, Dymond Torres, Gauge Lee, Gabriel Torres, Brayden Torres, Paislee Torres, Zuleyka Morales, Evva Torres, Damien Torres, Charlie Feske and Aarian Torres. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Spencer Puga, Aria Merchant, Danny Torres, Liliegh Puga, Lazarus Torres, Adelia Licano, Alexander Merchant, Scarlett Puga, Yadeli Licano, her siblings Juana Alaniz, Emilia (Armando) Ramos, Leticia (Daniel) Rodriguez, Maricela (Isabel) Torrez, Criselda Morales, Lorenzo (Delores) Torrez and Marcelo (Mary ) Torrez. Ramona is also survived by her special nephew and nieces Angel (Cheyenne) Torres, Anaisha Lozano and Justice Torres that she thought of as her grandchildren, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ramona Alvarez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
