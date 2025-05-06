Mary Marble – August 11, 1924 – May 3, 2025
A memorial service for longtime Chivington resident Mary Marble is pending at this time. Per Mary’s request cremation will take place and there will be no viewing.
Mary was the 8th child born into a family of 6 boys and 6 girls. She was born on August 11th, 1924 to James and Mary Osborn at Imperial, Nebraska and passed away on May 03, 2025 at the Prairie Pines Assisted Living with her family by her side at the age of 100.
At the age of 2 the family moved to a farm home 5 miles south of Sheridan Lake, Colorado. It was in this area that Mary grew up, attending school there and graduating from High School with the class of ’41. In the fall of 1941 she was married to Joe Marble and to this union two children were born.
In the fall of 1942 Joe was called to serve his country and Mary moved from the farm into Sheridan Lake and was employed at Weiber’s Grocery Store the four years that Joe was in service. Upon Joe’s return from service a move took them to Chivington, Colorado where she resided for many years.
While living at Chivington, Joe was employed by the Missouri Pacific Railroad and in May of 1951 Mary was appointed Postmaster of Chivington. She served in the office for almost 38 years and retired January 1, 1988. She loved her work, she loved people and she served her community well. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to others as it always made her happy to be doing for others.
She enjoyed writing poetry and has favored many of her friends with well-earned tributes.
Mary had a God given gift of being able to witch for water. Many folks in the area will tell you that they have a water well that she had witched for them.
She was an outdoors person and loved her garden and her yard. She always reaped abig harvest from her garden that she shared with others. She loved to cook and can was always willing to share it with her family and her friends.
She has held a membership with the Nat’l League of Postmasters since 1953.
She is a member of Lamar Chapter No. 112 order of Eastern Star and has been a member of the order since 1972. She is a member of the Kiowa Rebekah Lodge no. 85 of Eads, CO since 1955. Mary loved her lodge work and continually worked for it. She has had the honor of serving as a state officer in the Rebekahs many times. She has received the Decoration of Chivalry for community service and at Rebekah Assembly in Colorado Springs in 2002 she was chosen Rebekah of the year from the many members across the state.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her parents, five sisters, six brothers and several nieces, nephews and a grandson Joseph J. Marble.
She leaves behind her two children Alta McBee and Joe Marble and their families, consisting of 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, other relatives and her many friends.
