Marlin Sperra – November 23, 1953 – May 1, 2025
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Marlin Sperra will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, May 12, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado.
Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of the service at 11:00AM on Monday, May 12, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Marlin was born on November 23, 1953 at Lamar, Colorado to Chester and Lola (Bingham) Sperra and passed away on May 01, 2025 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mollie Sperra.
Marlin is survived by his wife Karen Sperra of the family home, sons Jarrod Sperra of Lamar, CO and Timothy Sperra of Wiley, CO. He is also survived by his siblings Martha Wade of Lamar, CO, Nancy Barker of Lamar, CO and Cynthia Sperra of Colorado Springs, CO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marlin Sperra Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
