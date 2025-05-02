Linda Marie Jenner – September 18, 1947 – April 16, 2025
Barbara Crimond | May 02, 2025 | Comments 0
Ms. Linda Marie Jenner, 77, of Littleton, Colorado passed away on Wednesday April 16, 2025 suddenly in Colorado Springs due to a fall. Linda was born in Denver on September 18, 1947; the daughter of James (Jim) Vernon Jenner and Donna Mae Jenner. She graduated from Rocky Ford High School in 1965, then furthered her education at Adams State University to receive her Masters in Education and Business.
Linda never married, instead she chose to focus on her career. She taught at Sheridan High School in Littleton for over 30 years as a business and accounting teacher, retiring at 60. Linda didn’t like to stay still, so she started working at Brighton Collectables in the Park Meadows Mall in Denver. She retired from there after 15 years and moved to Colorado Springs to be closer to family.
Linda loved her family, her friends and her freedom. She loved golfing, lunch dates, Alice in Wonderland, taking “new adventures,” artwork and history, the Broncos, Rockies, KC Chiefs and staying in touch with everyone she cared about. She was especially known for her sassy spirit, great advice, and never missing an opportunity to spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by her sister Kathy Ann (Randy Lee) Jenner Wright of Rocky Ford, nieces Stacy Nicole (Danny) Kibler of Colorado Springs, great-nieces: Cheyanne Nichole White and Montana Marie White, great-nephew: Trenton Randy Kibler and Taylor Kibler, cousins; Mitch (JJ) Fletcher, Scott (Sandy) Fletcher, best friends; Marsha Caldwell, Beverly Hedde, and Sandee Deffner, along with numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Linda was proceeded in death by her parents: Jim and Donna Jenner; aunts: Dixie (Bob) Armstrong, Betty (Don) Fletcher, and Reba Totten, grandparents; CJ (Elizabeth) Totten, niece: Amanda LeeAnn White and Doug White.
Private services were held. If you’d like to make any donations, give to someone less fortunate than you. Linda would love that. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bellwood Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.bellwoodustick.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: