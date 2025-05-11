Lamar School District Announces Response to Merrill E. Brush Honor Walk Orders at Thunder Stadium
Lamar School District is pleased to announce that approximately 30 commemorative brick orders have already been placed for the Merrill E. Brush Honor Walk at the main entrance of the new Thunder Stadium.
The Honor Walk commemorates the legacy of Merrill E. Brush, a beloved teacher, coach, and mentor who dedicated his life to Lamar students and athletes. Brush’s influence fostered a culture of perseverance, teamwork, and excellence that continues to shape the spirit of Lamar High School. The Honor Walk is a lasting tribute, bridging Lamar’s storied past with the promising future of its extracurricular programs.
Community members, alumni, and supporters are invited to leave a permanent mark by purchasing a custom-engraved brick in tribute to a loved one, student-athlete, coach, or supporter of Lamar High School. Each brick will serve as a symbol of tradition, community, and the enduring impact of Lamar programs.
Payment Information:
For those who have already submitted an order but have not yet paid by cash or check, please send your payment to:
Lamar School District Re-2
210 W Pearl Street
Lamar, CO 81052
Attn: Gabrielle Nieschburg
Please make checks payable to Lamar School District Re-2.
Brick orders can be placed online at https://donate.brickmarkers.com/lamar, or by visiting the Lamar School District website under the Alumni Resources section for more details, including a printable order form, pricing, and engraving options.
