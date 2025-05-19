Lamar Days Parade and Park events had something for everyone
Barbara Crimond | May 19, 2025 | Comments 0
2025 Lamar Days Royalty Roger and Leslie Stagner
The Lamar Days Parade on Saturday, May 17 followed a parade route that started on E. Olive Street before traveling south on Second Street to Parkview, where it ended at the south end of Willow Creek Park. The parade route was line with spectators, many with young children excited to retrieve candy being thrown from parade participants. Leading the way was a Lamar Police Department cruiser followed by numerous parade entries. The City of Lamar had a float carrying Mayor Kirk Crespin and several City Council members. The Lamar Library had a decorated truck promoting the upcoming Summer Reading Program. The parade royalty King and Queen for 2025 were Roger and Leslie Stagner, riding in an open convertible and smiling and waving to the crowd. Roger is a current Prowers County Commissioner and Leslie serves as Director of Lamar’s Colorado Welcome Center.
The Sand and Sage Roundup Royalty were on horseback, as were members of the Bent County Fair royalty, and several local saddle club members. The Lamar Fire Department and Prowers County Fire Department had multiple vehicles scattered throughout, with lights flashing and horns and sirens sounding, delighting the kids watching them go by. The Lamar Police Department and Prowers Sheriffs Department had vehicles as well.
One of the happy young bull riders
Sand and Sage Roundup Royalty: Queen Aspen Hawkins (in back); Princess Cambrie Gabel (front left); Little Miss Harper Hawkins (front middle – it was her birthday!) and Attendant Hailey Pearson (front right)
The parade ended at the south end of the park, where the party was already underway with the car show and vendors. Scattered throughout that end of the park lining the road were nearly 60 vendors, selling a wide variety of items from their booths, including decorative home items, homemade foods and candies, jewelry, soaps, lotions and much more. KLMR had a live broadcast from their booth and various civic and community groups had tables promoting their services. Thirteen food trucks lined the east side of the park where large crowds waited in line most of the afternoon for the many food and drink offerings. The road was filled with people taking in the sights, listening to the DJ’s music, looking at the incredible selection of cars entered in the show, or talking with friends, some pushing strollers or with a dog leash in hand, while the dogs’ noses were busily taking in all the delicious smells (my own dog included). Children, many having had their faces painted were happily playing and begging parents to purchase the treats or toys that were available or were waiting in line to try their hand riding the inflatable bull. Blankets were spread on the grass while people ate and chatted and the covered picnic table area was never empty. The weather was beautiful if a bit breezy at times, but all in all it was a perfect day. Lamar Days gets bigger and better every year!
By: Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Entertainment • Events • Featured
About the Author: