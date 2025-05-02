Henry Arthur Lawrence – July 4, 1941 – April 30, 2025
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Henry Arthur Lawrence, affectionately known to his family and friends as Art, owner and operator of Art’s Lock Service, will be held at a later date.
Per Art’s wishes cremation will take place and there will be no viewing.
Art was born on July 04, 1941 at Como, Tennessee to Johnny Carroll and Henry Etta (Bucy) Lawrence and passed away on April 30, 2025 at the age of 83 at his home with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Lori Lawrence, his parents, stepdad Pete Driskill, siblings Bill and J.C. Lawrence, brothers-in-law Leo Sharp, Gid Semmens and Bob Davis, and sisters-in-law Mary Lou Semmens and Margaret Davis.
Art is survived by his wife Janet Lawrence of the family home in Lamar, CO, children David (Bree May) Lawrence and Brenda (PJ) Wilson both of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Ashley (Julian Carrillo) Lawrence, Alexi (Kenneth) Montoya both of Lamar, CO, Aubrey Lawrence of East Lansing, MI, Breanna Lawrence-Wilson of Eads, CO, Cody (Swayzee) Entz of Lamar, CO, Kevin (Jami) Wilson of Hartman, CO and Katelyn (Wayne) Beevers of Salida, CO. Art is also survived by his great-grandchildren Grace Montoya, Kyson Montoya, Baby Montoya on the way, Henry Entz, Easton Wilson, Deklynn Goldsberry, Bryson Goldsberry, Elsie Beevers and Dawson Beevers, sisters-in-law Mildred Sharp, Rowena Lawrence and Estalee Lawrence as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
