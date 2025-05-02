Georgetta M. (Canfield) Driskill – 1936 – April 29, 2025
A graveside service for former Lamar, Colorado resident, currently of Mesa, Arizona, Georgetta M. (Canfield) Driskill will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at the Fairmont Cemetery in Lamar Colorado with Ian Blacker officiating.
Visitation for Georgetta will be held from 8:30AM until 10:00AM on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Georgetta Marie (Canfield) Driskill of Mesa Arizona died in the care of Hospice on April 29, 2025 at the age of 88. Georgetta was born in Lamar, Colorado in 1936 to Sidney and Marie Canfield. She attended Alta Vista Elementary School north of Lamar, and graduated from Lamar Union High School in 1954. After high school she trained at the School of Cosmetology in Colorado Springs and was employed as a licensed cosmetologist in Lamar for two years.
She married her high school sweetheart James Driskill in 1956. A son, James R Driskill Jr was born in 1957. In 1958 Georgetta enrolled at Lamar Junior College and earned an Associate Degree in Education.
After her husband was discharged from the Army, they both left Lamar to attend Adams State College in Alamosa. Georgetta graduated from Adams State in 1964 with a Bachelor’s in Education. She received her Masters Degree from Adams State in 1968. Years later in 1988 she attended the University of Denver and received her Type D Administrative certificate.
Her first teaching job was in Rocky Ford, where both she and her husband taught school for 32 years. Of those 32 years, the last 12 was at Washington Elementary, where she was a principal. After she and her husband retired, they moved to Mesa, Arizona to be near their son James, daughter-in-law Robin, and their grandchildren Samantha and Dustin.
Georgetta was a member of Eastern Star and AAUW in both Colorado and Arizona. She was a member of the National Education Association, the Colorado Education Association and the Rocky Ford Education Association.
Preceding her in death was her husband Jim, her parents, and all of her siblings, Betty, Donald, and Claudette.
She is survived by her son, James Driskill Jr, and daughter-in-law Robin, grandchildren Samantha and Dustin, as well as one great grandchild.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
