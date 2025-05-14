Donald W. Phillips – March 8, 1935 – January 4, 2025
A Graveside Memorial Service for Donald Phillips will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Steve Knobbe officiating.
Donald W. Phillips passed away on January 4, 2025 in Houston, Texas at the age of 89. Don was born in Holly, Colorado to Vernon Phillips and Clara May Elam Phillips on March 8, 1935. Don grew up and spent his school years in Holly. Don served in the Army, and was stationed overseas in Germany. Out of the service Don did a variety of jobs, including farming, driving a truck, and he also worked as a plumber. Don married Marge Rivenburg in 1961, and they ran a successful florist business in Holly, until Don hired on with the Colorado Highway Patrol in 1964, and he retired in 1990 attaining the rank of Sergeant. After retiring from the State Patrol, Don and Marge relocated to New Mexico, where Marge passed away in 1994. Don married Helen Stanley in 1995, and they relocated to New Braunfels, Texas. Don was very involved with family, and Helen and he loved to entertain family and friends, playing all types of games. Don was a long-standing member of The Cross Lutheran Church, in New Braunfels.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marge Phillips; two brothers, Harold and Lawrence Phillips; and stepson, Mikeael Goodwin. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Helen Phillips; stepsons, Larry (Sandy) Goodwin of Cheney, Kansas, Patrick (Patricia) Goodwin of Brighton, Colorado, Chester (Juany) Stanley of Houston, Texas, George (Debbie) Stanley of Hempstead, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Never having children of his own, Don was very much a loving father and grandfather to us all.
