City of Lamar trash schedule for Memorial Day week
Barbara Crimond | May 16, 2025 | Comments 0
Residential refuse collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 26th will be picked up on Tuesday May 27th Residential refuse collection normally scheduled for Tuesday May 27th will be picked up on Wednesday May 28th.
Commercial refuse collection normally scheduled for Monday May 26th will be collected on Tuesday May 27th .
Cardboard collection for Monday May 26th will be collected on Tuesday May 27th.
The City Of Lamar Municipal Landfill will be CLOSED Monday May 26th and Reopen Tuesday May 27th,8:30am To 3:30 pm.
NOTICE free weekend is May 31st and June 1st.
