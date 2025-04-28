Rick Robbins steps down as Prowers Economic Prosperity after 12 years of service
Barbara Crimond | Apr 28, 2025 | Comments 0
Presenting outgoing PEP President Rick Robbins with a plaque of appreciation is PEP Secretary Anne-Marie Crampton
Prowers Economic Prosperity celebrated outgoing President Rick Robbins with a plaque and a huge thank you. Rick was thanked for 12 years of tireless effort and unwavering commitment to PEP and will be greatly missed. Ron Cook is the incoming President.
Incoming President Ron Cook, outgoing President Rick Robbins and PEP Executive Director Tallie Harmon
By: Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: