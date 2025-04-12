Prowers County Hospital District will hold election for Board members May 6, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 12, 2025 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Hospital District includes all of Prowers County and parts of Baca County. The Hospital District is governed by a board of five directors, who are elected by the citizens who reside in the hospital district. As a public hospital, board meetings are open to the public.
Three of the current board members’ terms end this year and, as such, an upcoming election will determine who fills those seats and those elected will serve four-year terms. Ballots will be sent out Monday, April 14. The following is information directly from the Hospital District:
The Prowers County Hospital District regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for THREE (3) Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District (or state purpose of special election):
The names of persons nominated as Director for a FOUR-Year Term
– Kelli Gaines
– Joe Spitz
– Norman Arends
– Robert “Jay” Brooke
Ballots will be going out by Monday, April 14th to all active voters in Prowers County.
Ballot drop boxes will be available at Prowers Medical Center in two locations:
1 Finance Building front lobby
2 Main facility front lobby
Please do NOT drop ballots off at the courthouse. This election is administered exclusively through the hospital district.
Deadline to vote: Tuesday, May 6th by 7:00 PM.
