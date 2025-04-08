Prowers County Commissioners work session meeting of April 8, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 08, 2025 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Commissioners had several items on the agenda for their morning work session of April 8, 2025. Tallie Harmon, Executive Director of Prowers Economic Prosperity said that PEP’s recent annual banquet was a big success, with approximately 100 people in attendance. They received several applications for the $1,000 business enhancement grants and will be announcing and awarding those soon. Four people have applied for the Project Assistant position that they have been advertising. Ms. Harmon says hiring this assistant will help her immensely. She also said PEP has one new business member with a couple more expressing interest in joining. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 15 for a new Small Business Development Center (SBDC) location at the Betz Technology Center at Lamar Community College. Lunch will also be provided.
Rosie Gomez, Executive Director of the Cornerstone Resource Center spoke to the Commissioners about projects they have going on. Their annual fundraiser, the “Hats and Horses Run for the Roses” Kentucky Derby fundraiser will be held at The LaMar on Saturday, May 3 from 2-6 pm. They are still accepting auction items as well as sponsorship opportunities. Individual tickets are available for $50 and can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Ms. Gomez said two of their employees will be in Pueblo next week for child car seat installation certifications. Cornerstone has free car seats available courtesy of grant monies, but until now has not had any certified installers.
Pete Hernandez, Consolidated Return Main Center and Overflow Processing Center Manager told the commissioners that both agencies are now fully staffed. The CRMC has taken on two new projects from the state, processing mail for non-emergency medical transportation as well as for the Action Review Group. The Center “couldn’t be in a better place” right now, per Hernandez. He said the employees are happy and mentioned that the benefits offered to them by the county are a big part of employee retention. The OPC is also running very well with nearly all employees fully trained. They will have a state auditor visit them on April 15. Hernandez said he is confident that there will be no issues with the audit.
Brooke Matthew and Claudia Terrazas with the CSU Office of Extension and Engagement were present in person, joined by Dr. Eric Ishiwata via a virtual connection. Ishiwata is the Director of Access and Outreach with the Office of Engagement and Extension at CSU. Much of what they spoke about with the commissioners was ESL (English as a second language) classes taught by Ms. Terrazas. She currently teaches classes at the Lamar Library on Mondays and Thursdays, and has 15 students currently. A discussion was held concerning business opportunities to the community to offer classes for employees. Dr. Ishiwata said that with Prowers County’s 40% Hispanic population, there is a serious need for these classes. Part of the conversation also included offering citizenship classes in the future. The commissioners were interested in getting some figures as to costs involved in offering more ESL classes as well as the citizenship classes.
Mark Carrigan was at the work session, representing the Sand and Sage Fair Board. The Board has expressed a desire to expand their beer garden for the Friday night concert event at this year’s fair. Commissioners were shown diagrams of the proposed layout of the area and felt it was a very reasonable idea, providing that proper security is on site. They were expecting to approve this during the afternoon meeting.
The next meeting of the Prowers County Commissioners will be Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
