Prowers County Commissioners proclaim April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Barbara Crimond | Apr 10, 2025 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners has officially proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, joining a nationwide effort to raise awareness and promote the well-being of children and families.
To commemorate this important proclamation, representatives from Prowers County Department of Human Services, the Prowers County Hotline County Connection Center, The Cornerstone Resource Center, Welcome Home Child & Family Development Center, and the Prowers County Fatherhood Program, along with program participants, gathered with the Commissioners in a show of community unity and commitment to child well-being.
Local community partners collaborate to implement programming focusing on the Protective Factors Framework. This framework identifies key conditions that reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect while promoting healthy child development and resilient families. These five protective factors include:
- Parental Resilience
- Social Connections
- Knowledge of Parenting and Child Development
- Concrete Support in Times of Need
- Social and Emotional Competence of Children
By promoting these protective factors, Prowers County and its partnering organizations work to create supportive environments where families can thrive and children are safe, valued, and nurtured.
Throughout April, blue pinwheels—the national symbol of child abuse prevention—will be displayed as a visual reminder of our shared responsibility to protect children and support families. Residents are also encouraged to wear blue each Monday in April and take part in local activities to raise awareness.
Together, we can create a safer, stronger future for every child in Prowers County.
Lanie Meyers-Mireles, Director
Prowers County Department of Human Services
