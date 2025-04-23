Prowers County Commissioners hear first update from new Big Timbers curator, sign joint resolution opposing Senate Bill 25-003
Barbara Crimond | Apr 23, 2025 | Comments 0
During the morning’s work session, commissioners got an update from Jacob Rogers, new curator of Big Timbers Museum. Rogers first thanked the commissioners for hiring him, saying “I’m very humbled to be in this position”. He said the recent Parrish Family Heritage presentation, held at the museum on April 17 was a big success. Also on the 17th, the new signage for the Santa Fe Trail was installed. The original trail is only a few yards to the north of the museum. To date, the museum has had 412 visitors. The museum was the recent recipient of a quilt, believed to be from the 1930s or 1940s, which had names of people from Lamar embroidered on it. Research is being done to gather more information about who these people were.
The first item on the afternoon’s schedule was ratification of an email poll to approve Resolution 2025-5, a joint resolution of the Board of County Commissioners and the Sheriff of Prowers County expressing opposition to Senate Bill 25-003 “Semiautomatic Firearms and Rapid-Fire Devices” and calling on Governor Polis to veto the legislation. Commissioners then ratified approval of the Ozone Season Transit Grant award letter and agreement for Prowers Area Transit in the amount of $19,711.85. The county will provide $662.15 in matching funds. The grant is to be used for providing free transit during Ozone Season (June 1, 2025 through August 31, 2025).
Payment of bills totaling $188,850.29 was approved. Some of the larger bills were: $38,055.40 from B&S Sand & Gravel, LLC; $13,809.76 from Consolidated Management; $7,800.00 from OJ Watson Company, Inc.; $4,806.90 from Ace Tire Service, LLC; $11,050.00 from OPEX, $20,419.50 from Pitstop Oil, LLC; $5,846.32 from Tall Boy Garage; and $4,800.00 from Walker Land & Cattle Corporation.
Approved was a Grant Reimbursement (EIAF #9541) Request Form, total invoice amount of $65,916.32. EIAF will pay $32,958.16 with a $32,958.16 match for the Prowers County Master Plan Update to be submitted to DOLA. Also approved was a contract for services between KP, LLC dba KP Election Services located in West Sacramento, California and Prowers County Clerk and Recorder and Prowers County Commissioners for ballot printing and mailing services for 2025. The total amount for the service, including postage, is $13,315.00.
A contract agreement between Quality Environmental Control Specialist, Inc. of Pueblo and Prowers County Board of Commissioners in the amount of $13,700.00 for the completion of the asbestos abatement at 207 E. Elm St./210 S. 3rd St., Lamar was approved. The meeting was adjourned so the commissioners could enter into an executive session with the county attorney. The next meeting for the commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
