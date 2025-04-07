Lions Club flag project will have live remote broadcast on KLMR April 19
Barbara Crimond | Apr 07, 2025 | Comments 0
The Lamar Lions Club flag project is coming into the homestretch of their fundraising quest, still hoping to be able to have a dedication ceremony June 14 on Flag Day. KLMR will be doing a live remote broadcast from the Colorado Welcome Center on Saturday, April 19, from 9 am to 1 pm, during which the club will speak about the project. Food will be available throughout the event. A new addition to the project will be personalized bricks, which will be part of the installation. Bricks can be purchased for a minimum donation of $100, with cash or checks payable to the “Lamar Lions Club Foundation”.
