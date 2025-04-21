Lamar Rotary Club repaints gazebo in Willow Creek Park in time for Lamar Days
Barbara Crimond | Apr 21, 2025 | Comments 0
Lamar Rotary Club members Anne-Marie Crampton and Rick Robbins put the finishing touches on the gazebo
Lamar Rotary Club members recently scraped, sanded and repainted the gazebo in Willow Creek Park. The gazebo has provided a place for weddings and photo opportunities for 25 years due to its beautiful location and design and was in need of a refresh. The members had it ready for prom photos and the upcoming Lamar Days (May 17). As part of Lamar Days in the park, Rotary will have its annual “Ducky Dash”, where 2,500 rubber ducks will be racing to the finish line for seven cash prizes. The club is hoping to adorn the inside of the gazebo roof with a painting – perhaps the traditional Rotary Wheel or maybe even the famous mascot “Quackers”. Rotary International is the world’s first service club organization with more than 1.2 million members in 33,000 clubs worldwide. Rotary members worldwide take action on sustainable projects from literacy and peace to water and health. Lamar’s Rotary Club provides dictionaries to local third graders each fall in Prowers, Bent, Baca and Kit Carson counties as part of its mission “Service Above Self”.
By: Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Charity • City of Lamar • Featured
About the Author: