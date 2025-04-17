Lamar RE-2 Launches “One Thunder, One Lamar” Mascot Unification Plan
April 17, 2025
Lamar, CO – The Lamar School District RE-2 Board of Education has unanimously supported a one-year plan to unify all district campuses under the “Thunder” mascot by Fall 2026.
The initiative, titled One Thunder, One Lamar, reflects the district’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community pride and student identity. The Thunder mascot—adopted by Lamar High School in 2022—will be extended to all district campuses through a collaborative and phased transition.
“This is about building something greater than any one campus,” said Superintendent Chad Krug. “It’s about creating a shared identity that reflects the values, resilience, and potential of every student in the district. We are Lamar.”
The 2025–2026 school year will be used for planning, branding development, student engagement, and implementation logistics. School traditions will remain campus-based, allowing for local pride to continue while aligning mascots district-wide.
To engage with us, visit https://bit.ly/OneThunderCommunity.
This transition will be thoughtful and inclusive, ensuring that each school’s history is honored while embracing a shared future.
# # #
