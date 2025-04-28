Lamar Police Department awards officers with Medals of Valor – introduces new K9 “Taco”
Left to right: Sgt. Corey Reamy, Officer Liam Toomey, Chief Al Fear, Officer Krystan Foulk, and Dispatcher Brenda Appel
The Lamar Police Department held a department meeting on April 23 to recognize several members of the police department and Prowers County Communications. At the Christmas party last December, Officer Bianca Hernandez was awarded Officer of the Year. During this recent meeting, she was given a certificate and a decorative plaque to symbolize her well-deserved accomplishment. Also recognized by Chief Al Fear were dispatchers Brenda Appel and Brooke DeVoter (who was unable to attend). A recent incident put Brenda and Brooke in charge of coordinating with multiple agencies. They handled the situation with a calm demeaner which, in return, kept all involved safe and focused. Chief Fear awarded them with the Dispatching Excellence awards.
Officer Bianca Hernandez and her Officer of the Year award
This same incident put 3 of the LPD officers in a situation that quickly escalated into a life-threatening one. Sgt. Reamy, Officer Toomey, and Officer Foulk responded to a call that fortunately ended without serious injury to all parties involved. Because of their bravery during this incident, they were all awarded Medals of Valor – the highest honor an officer can receive in their careers.
K9 “Taco” and handler Sgt. Peck
Introduced at the meeting was the newest member of the department – K9 Taco. Taco’s handler is Sgt. Peck, who talked about the 4-week training program he went through with Sector K9 Foundation in Waxahachie, Texas. Sector K9 provides training for police K9s and their handlers at no cost. The department’s other K9, Spark, was also trained by Sector K9. Sgt. Peck said that as a new handler, he had to learn how to take a bite, which Taco was happy to help with, but that after 2 weeks, their bond had been established. Taco has already hit the streets of Lamar and has been deployed several times, utilizing his narcotic search skills.
