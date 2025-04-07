House Bill to address veterinarian shortage passes Senate Education Committee
Barbara Crimond | Apr 07, 2025 | Comments 0
A bill sponsored by Senator Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, to address Colorado’s veterinary care shortage passed the Senate Education Committee with unanimous support.
“When our state is facing a shortage of veterinarians, any student who wants to jump-start their careers at CSU’s first-rate College of Veterinary Medicine should be able”, Kipp said. “This bill would expand access to veterinary education and address Colorado’s veterinarian shortage, especially in rural communities feeling the shortage the most”.
Cosponsored by Senator Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, HB25-1131 would increase access to veterinary care by eliminating the cap on student enrollment for Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
CSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is ranked as the #2 veterinary school in the nation and works in partnership with CSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. This bill would make it easier for students to pursue a career in veterinary medicine and help tackle Colorado’s rising veterinary care shortage.
HB25-1131 now moves to the Senate floor for further consideration.
# # #
