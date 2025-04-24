Harvey Francis Drake, Jr. – August 14, 1947 – April 22, 2025
A Celebration of life for Harvey Drake will be held at Garden Valley Church in Garden City, Kansas on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Ensz officiating. Inurnment will take place at Hartman Cemetery in Hartman, Colorado. Per Harvey’s request, cremation has taken place.
Harvey Francis Drake, Jr. was born on August 13, 1947 in Turley, Oklahoma to Harvey and Wynona (Bowes) Drake. He passed away with family by his side on April 22, 2025 at the age of 77. Harvey is survived by his wife, Dixie (McGee) Drake; children, Harvey Francis “Trey” Drake, III, Amber Lynell Gray, Kayla Marie Drake, and Tyler Robert Drake; five grandchildren, Skieger Drake and fiancé, Emily Borrego, Camrin Drake, Sophia Gray, Taborlyn Drake, and Dalles Drake; great grandson, Ezekiel Borrego; sisters, Sandra Slagle, Argie Trapp, Kaylynn Drake; brothers-in-law, Kim and Brenda McGee; and Joe McGee; father-in-law, James “Bub” McGee; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Roberta “Fran” Clark and Tamie Marrero; brother-in-law, Gerald Slagle; mother-in-law, Myrna McGee; and ex-wife, Lynell Lollis Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Garden Valley Church, Kansas Honor Flight, or St. Catherine Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
