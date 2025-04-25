District 6 SE Lions Club hosted convention in Lamar March 14-16, 2025 – will host state convention next year here
Pictured, left to right: Tim Snyder (Swink Lions Club), Lisa Schlotterhausen (Lions Club District Governor ), Ivy Hanagan, Caitlin Hansen, Chuch Hanagan, Bob Klinkerman, Leonard Walgren ( all of Swink Lions Club) and Ken Ibarra (past President of International Lions Club)
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following was provided to us by Lisa Schlotterhausen:
On March 14-16, 2025, the District 6 SE Lions Clubs held their annual convention at the Historic Cow Palace. Both the Wiley and Lamar Lions Club hosted the Convention. The clubs received $1060 from the Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel. These funds were used for marketing the convention to all Lions in District 6 SE and to state leaders. We used $364.65 for the creation and mailing of “Save the Date” Flyers to 450 individuals. We spent $365 on postage to send the registration form and schedule to 500 individuals throughout the state. We used the remaining $330.35 for printing costs and ads in Lions newsletter and social media.
During the planning of this convention, our goal was 50 members attending the convention. We exceeded our targets and had 80 people registered and in attendance. Attendees came from 14 of the 21 clubs of the district, representing 67% of clubs represented.
Attendees participated in a variety of sessions related to leading, membership tools, and starting new clubs. Members of the Lamar and Wiley Lions Clubs and the Southeast Shrine Club presented a session on interclub collaboration and how it helps us serve our community. Sam Milam from Ronald McDonald House Charities – Colorado Springs spoke about the incredible work they do to support families of critically ill children in southern Colorado. Past International Director Ken Ibarra from California discussed the importance of using new marketing tools and the important work Lions are doing around the world. His partner in service, Lion Amy Fink presented a session on specialty clubs as a way to deepen our service to communities. Participants learned about tools to help visually impaired individuals.
Lisa Schlotterhausen., Gary Armstrong, and Ken Ibarra
In addition to the meetings during the convention, we also provided a tour of 2 local businesses: Colorado Mills and Wiley Processing. Attendees were extremely impressed with the tours and the quality of our local businesses. The Lions acting as tour guides promoted the region. Several attendees mentioned that they would consider coming back to Prowers County to explore more. The convention also promoted a local performing arts program: Spirit Dance. Several dancers from the company danced and sang during the convention.
As the goal of the Lions is to serve our community, we also collected donated items and funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities – Colorado Springs, held a silent auction and baby goat auction to raise funds for the Colorado Lions Camp, the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank, and held a raffle in support of the Lamar Lions’ Flagpole project. The goat auction has a unique twist to it – The winner of the auction gifted the goat to another member who re-auctioned the goat. No worries, the goat went back to mom and the auction winners took a stuffed animal home with them. Cow Palace Owner, Jann also took part in the fun and won the goat.
Lisa Schlotterhausen, Lawrence Brase, and Ken Ibarra
The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Colorado Springs serves families of children in southern Colorado. Their primary purpose is to support families with critically ill children by providing lodging, meals, transportation, and other resources to help them stay close to their hospitalized children. The Colorado Lions Camp was first designed as a blind camp only in the early years. Now the Camp serves over 350 campers with a variety of disabilities: hearing and visually impaired, Down Syndrome, Developmentally Delayed, Autism, Aspergers Syndrome, ADD/ADHD, and many other physical and mental disabilities that may challenge our campers. The Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank (RMLEB) was founded by the Lions of Colorado and Wyoming in 1982. Its mission is to fulfill the wishes of eye donors and their families to help others overcome blindness through transplantation and research. The funds raised will help these organizations achieve their missions.
Lisa Schlotterhausen, Clint States, and Ken Ibarra
Several Lions received awards recognizing their service to their communities. Wiley Lions Lawrence Brase and Clint State received International President Certificates of Appreciation for Leadership, Deb Walters of the Pueblo Charter Club and Gary Armstrong from the Las Animas Club also received the International President Certificates of Appreciation for Leadership. The Swink Lions Club received International President Certificates of Appreciation for service project with Inspiration Field in La Junta, and the Nob Hill Club received an award for membership growth. District Governor Lisa Schlotterhausen was presented with a Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from the District to thank her for her service. Past Council Chair Robert Selle from the Calhan Club received a Lions International Leadership Award and Past District Governor Catherine Valenzuela from the Pueblo Charter Club received a Lions International Presidential Achievement Award. District Governor Lisa Schlotterhausen further recognized several Lions who have been supportive of her during her Lion’s journey: Bob Klinkerman of the Swink Lions Club, Geoff Clothier and Jon Stone of the Canon City Noon Club.
Next year, the State Lions Convention will be held in Lamar and hosted by the Lamar and Wiley Lions Clubs.
