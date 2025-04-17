Daniel E. Bellomy – December 25, 1950 – April 16, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 17, 2025
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Daniel E. Bellomy, affectionately known as Dan, will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday April 24, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment with full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion posts will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery, Veteran’s Section in Lamar.
Visitation for Dan will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Dan was born on December 25, 1950 at Lamar, Colorado to Herbert Samuel and Ethel May (Ellis) Bellomy and passed away on April 16, 2025 at his home in Lamar at the age of 74 with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers David Wayne Bellomy and John Bellomy and sister Joyce Elaine Bellomy.
Dan is survived by his wife Pam Bellomy of the family home in Lamar, three sons Eddy (Jill) Bellomy, Guy Bellomy both of Lamar, CO and Danny W. (Dianna) Bellomy of Greeley, CO, nine grandchildren Swayzee (Cody) Entz, Vanessa (Jeremy) Jaime, Anthony (Kensie) Galindo, Delorin Bellomy, Cortney Bellomy, Cole Bellomy, Erica (Dominic Hernandez) Bellomy, Dominique (Ruby) Bellomy and Nichole Bellomy. Dan is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, brother Gene Bellomy as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
