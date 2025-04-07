Cornerstone Resource Center celebrates National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Barbara Crimond | Apr 07, 2025 | Comments 0
Happy Spring to everyone!
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and we started off strong with having our mayor, Kirk Crespin, sign a proclamation declaring the month of April Child Abuse Prevention Month in Lamar, CO. The safety and will being of our children is very important and we want all children to thrive. You will be seeing some blue pinwheels through out Prowers County that will be planted by our Prowers Youth Council and preschools. We will also be recognizing a leader and an organization in our community for their hard work and dedication to help with making sure our children are thriving in Prowers County.
We have many exciting things happening at the center. Our Family, Friends, and Neighbor program is kicking off a new curriculum in Prowers and Baca County. See the info below if you would like to know more. Please join our Community Advisory Committee and help us make a difference in our community. We will be starting our summer activities in the month of May, so make sure to follow our Facebook page for details on that. We still offer car seats for Prowers, Baca, and Kiowa counties, and will soon have two certified car seat experts at our center. Our Cornerstone Connector(RV) is getting a little makeover to better serve our families, so we might be delivering diapers a little different this month to our rural areas. We still have Atmos funds available, if you need help with your gas bill come see us. Our diaper bank has had to make some changes for the month of April. We are only able to offer 25 diapers and wipes to each child enrolled. These diapers are donated to our center and depend heavily on funding through the distributer. We hope it gets resolved soon, and we can go back to 50 diapers for the month of May. We will keep everyone posted on our Facebook page. Please see below great info on our Summer EBT program, Early Intervention, Parenting, and Family Development services with offer at The Cornerstone Resource Center.
Last but not least, we will be having our 4th Annual Hats and Horses Kentucky Derby Fundraiser on May 3 at 2pm at The LaMar. Tickets are $50 per person, if you would like to buy tickets, please call our office at 719-691-6089.
Thank you,
Rosie Gomez, Executive Director
About the Author: