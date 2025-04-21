Archie L. Cloud, Jr. – February 24, 1942 – April 16, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 21, 2025 | Comments 0
Private graveside committal services will be held in the Kit Carson Cemetery in Kit Carson, CO for Kit Carson, CO resident, Archie L. Cloud Jr.. Archie was born on February 24, 1942 in El Dorado, KS and passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2025 in Kiowa County, CO as the result of an automobile accident.
Archie is survived by his wife, Teresa Cloud of Kit Carson, 3 children: Crystal (Sam) Wong of Tracy, CA, Robert Cloud of Kit Carson, CO, and Robinrc) Megel of Morresville, NC as well as by 5 grandchildren and 1 sister: Juleen (Phillip) McGrath. Archie was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother.
Memorial contributions should be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Brown Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements.
