Tommy J. Harmon – April 24, 1948 – March 19, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Mar 20, 2025 | Comments 0
A Mass of Christian Burial for longtime Bristol resident, Tommy Harmon, will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at the St. Francis de Sales/ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo Ayuyao’S.S.S. officiating. A rite of committal will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Tommy will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Monday, March 24,2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel. A Rosary service will follow at 5:00PM on Monday, March 24, 2025 at the St. Francis de Sales/ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting.
Tommy was born on April 24, 1948 at Sterling, Colorado to Joseph and Lavona (Eddleman) Harmon and passed away at his home with his family by his side on March 19, 2025 at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Lavona and Kathleen. Tommy is survived by his wife Janet Harmon of the family home in Bristol, CO, children Randel (Adele) Harmon of Lamar, CO, Bryce (Monica) Harmon of Colorado Springs, CO, Chris “CJ” (Kristin) Harmon of Macon, GA, Nikki (Seth) Walker of Bristol, CO and Kevin (Katie) Smotherman of Bristol, CO. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jacob (Fiancé Morgan), Makenna, Devyn, Rhet, Avery, Kinley, Mia and Sloan, brother-in-law Ron Norton of Ft. Collins, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales/ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church or the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: