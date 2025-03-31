Samuel “Sam” Ray Kisamore – September 5, 1946 – March 27, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Mar 31, 2025 | Comments 0
A memorial celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Samuel Ray Kisamore, affectionately known to his family and friends as Sam will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 4, 2025 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery with full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion posts.
Sam was born on September 05, 1946 at Bolivar, Pennsylvania to Arthur Paul and Ella Fae (Thomas) Kismore and passed away at his home on March 27, 2025 with his family by his side at the age of 78.
Sam is preceded in death by his wife Ella “Ellie” Kisamore, his parents, mother-in-law Grace Roby, granddaughter Cassi Gonzales and great-grandson Beau Michael Fleshman.
He is survived by his children Sam (Autumn) Kisamore, Jr., Vince (April) Kisamore and Tammy (Eldon) Mazzoni all of Pennsylvania, Teri (Phillip) Hecker of Pueblo, CO, Bill (Leilanie) Kisamore, Bob (Kelly) Kisamore, Marci (Matt) Amrine all of Lamar, CO, 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: