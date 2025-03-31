Prowers Economic Prosperity holds annual banquet March 27
Prowers Economic Prosperity (PEP) held its annual banquet on March 27, 2025 at the Historic Cow Palace in Lamar. PEP President Rick Robbins welcomed those attending with a speech praising those in the room, asking them to “look around” saying “these are the people who donate their time to the community”. He added “It takes so many to make a community work. Each piece makes up the whole”. He thanked everyone for the success of Prowers County and said he was encouraged by the young people and the youth on the PEP board. PEP Treasurer Tyler Thrall then gave the invocation.
After a meal of pulled pork sliders, fruit and an assortment of cheese and cold cuts, PEP Executive Director Tallie Harmon spoke about what PEP accomplished over the past year as well as an overview of what PEP does. She explained that the organization represents business and economic development in the county, focusing on attracting new businesses while supporting the existing businesses. PEP’s job and career Fair hosted 250 high school students and 40 local businesses offering information on local jobs. PEP continues to tour local businesses in the communities it serves (Lamar, Granada, Holly, Wiley, Hartman, and Bristol), spending a day in each community learning more about the businesses and offering PEP’s help and support. PEP’s Building Enhancement Program offers a grant opportunity to assist Prowers County businesses with $1,000 in funds to be used for building exteriors, storefronts and facades. She said that while there were some business closures in 2024, there were “more ups than downs” and it was positive in the end. There are several possible new businesses on the horizon for the area and sewing workshops partnered with Tailored West are geared at developing a team of seamstresses in Prowers County.
Speaking next was Tara Marshall, Southeast Regional Manager for the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA). DOLA serves as the primary interface between the state and local communities. In her role, Ms. Marshall supports city councils and county commissioners through technical assistance and project development and she represents 9 counties in southeast Colorado. She spoke about how, in rural areas, the values of business and government need to be aligned and that those values are very important for the communities to survive. As many of our state resources are directed more towards urban areas, DOLA works to drive support to the rural areas. If communities can create synergy one job at a time, she said, they become stronger and more invested in their community. She promised that “DOLA will be a partner in this”. As the crowd nodded in agreement, Ms. Marshall said “here in Southeast Colorado, you are sitting in the middle of rural America and every job created is an investment in the community”.
The first of the evening’s three awards to be presented was the “ Rising Star Award”, which is presented to a new business who has exceeded expectations and made a positive impact on our community. Tallie Harmon made this presentation, to Bowman Ellis and Davey Reyes, owners of Evergreen Electric in Lamar. Evergreen offers residential and commercial electrical services to the southeast Colorado area, currently with 15 employees. Harmon joked that Bowman and Davey’s motto is “Go Big or Go Bigger”.
The next award was the Business Longevity Award and was presented by Prowers County Commissioner Ron Cook. Receiving the award was DeLoach’s Culligan Water Conditioning in Lamar. The company has been in the DeLoach family for three generations. Hoyt and Ethel DeLoach started the business in 1957. Their son, Jim joined the business in 1961. Jim’s son Darren joined the business in 1991. Darren serves as the company manager. His aunt LaRoyce Riley, serves as the office manager.
The evening’s final award was the Community Champion award, presented by Rick Robbins. The award is given to an individual who has improved the quality of life for the community and who thinks of the community before themselves. Robbins said this year’s recipient is a “true hero and never wants to be in the spotlight”. Receiving the Community Champion award was Cheryl Sanchez, former Executive Director of PEP. Robbins told the story of Sanchez’s early life as the oldest of 4 girls, who worked on the family farm from a very young age and took care of raising her siblings. “She still takes care of everybody” said Robbins.
