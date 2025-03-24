Prowers County Farm Bureau announces 2025 scholarship program for high school seniors in Prowers County
Barbara Crimond | Mar 24, 2025 | Comments 0
Prowers County Farm Bureau is pleased to announce its 2025 scholarship program for high school seniors in Prowers County.
The Prowers County Farm Bureau will award a $1000 scholarship to a senior that most exemplifies high qualities and community involvement.
To be eligible for the scholarship, a high school senior must reside in Prowers County or attend school in Prowers County and submit a completed application to the Prowers County Farm Bureau.
The deadline for return of the application is April 11, 2025.
Applications may be obtained from guidance counselors at any of the high schools in Prowers County or at the Prowers County Farm Bureau office located at 313 South 5th in Lamar.
About the Author: