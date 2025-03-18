Pauline Glover – December 5, 1942 – March 13, 2025
A funeral liturgy for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Wellington, Kansas resident Pauline Glover will be held 10:00AM on Friday, March 21, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. A rite of committal will follow the service at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
Pauline was born on December 05, 1942 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Florentius John and Katherine (Gerlock) Denning and passed away on March 13, 2025 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 82.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter Kaila.
Pauline is survived by her husband Dallas Glover of the family home, her children Curt, Mark, Gayle and Jeff, grandchildren Joey, Colton, Brianna, Destiny, Stormie, Bradley, Cortnie, Karter, Bailey, Kallie, Sadie, Michael, Jozie, Megan, Austin, Shayna, Karissa, Dustin, Lindsay, Andrew and Sarah. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, her sisters Joann Trumble, Mary Alice Henry, Darlene Brown and Jane Brewer as well as other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association/Dementia either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
