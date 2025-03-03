Larreen Haggard – June 10, 1928 – March 2, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Mar 03, 2025 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Larreen Haggard, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar with Pastor Darren Stroh of the Lamar First Baptist Church officiating.
Larreen was born on June 10, 1928 at Lamar, Colorado to Walter and Bessie (Anderson) Carter and passed away on March 2, 2025 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home with her family by her side at the age of 96.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. Haggard, sons Ronnie E. Haggard and Stevan Haggard, her parents, granddaughter Wendy Bellomy and siblings Buddy Carter, Vernon Carter and Bernice Carter.
Larreen is survived by her children Bev Haggard, Michell (Will) Munoz and John (Beatrice) Haggard and daughter-in-law Debra Haggard all of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Staci Haggard, Jeffrey Haggard, Nathan Haggard, Grant Haggard, Davis Haggard, Shelley Williams, Brad Williams, Shawna Williams and Troy Williams, and great-grandchildren Jarred Bush, Cortney Bellomy and Cole Bellomy. She is also survived by her nephew Guy Carter and niece Kathy (Rick) McCorkle as well as numerous other family members and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Lamar First Baptist Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
