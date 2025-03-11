Lamar Utilities Board meeting of March 11, 2025
he Lamar Utilities Board met for a regular meeting on March 11, 2025. Board member Jill Bellomy was unable to attend the meeting. Minutes from the previous meeting of February 25, 2025 were approved. Purchase orders 630667 through 630704 were approved. Purchase orders totaled $696,879.05, of which $679,268.97 needed Board approval. $661,876.92 of that amount was to ARPA for electricity purchase for February. Also approved was payment of bills totaling $137,061.36.
The board accepted the lowest of two bids for purchase of a 2025 ¾ ton pickup truck to replace the 2001 model currently in use by the line crew. Tri-County Ford had the lowest bid of $62,747.00.
The Superintendent’s System Operating Report stated that with Basler Power Systems on site, the department completed the upgrade of 304kv feeder protection relays. These protective devices are on the main 4kv bus breakers 4 & 11 and the WE 10-4kv feeder. These 1960’s electromechanical relays are no longer supported by G.E.. The new SEL-751 overcurrent protection relays incorporate the latest technology in power protection. The upgrade also included the installation of one SEL-735 power quality revenue class meter. The upgrade went well without any power interruptions to customers. This upgrade will help improve system reliability and efficiency. On the morning of March 4, the department’s distribution system was impacted by high winds, which caused widespread power outages. Crews worked throughout the day and the evening restoring power. The crew stubbed 6 poles and one for the town of Holly. These poles will be replaced with new 40-foot class II poles.
The board’s next meeting will be Tuesday, March 25 at noon.
