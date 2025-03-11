Lamar RE-2 School Board has large audience of elementary students and families at meeting of March 10
Barbara Crimond | Mar 11, 2025 | Comments 0
Washington Elementary School students speaking in front of the RE-2 School Board
The Lamar School Board had a full house at its March 10 meeting, as several elementary students and their families were in attendance. All board members were present with the exception of student board member Armaan Gill. The meeting was called to order, the agenda and minutes from the last meeting were approved, and thank you notes from several people were read aloud to the board. Student board member Maverick Medina had an issue he wanted to discuss with the board concerning athletic buses for road trips. Recently, a bus broke down near Alamosa, stranding the basketball team for a period of time. The board assured him that they were aware of the situation and are trying to rectify it. Student board member Giada Nieschburg told the board that a survey will be done soon of students, asking what changes they’d like to see within the schools and the district. Superintendent Krug said the stadium has only a couple of minor things to complete and mentioned that the shot put pits are being finished as well as some final concrete work. Commemorative bricks are now for sale to be included in the “Merrill Brush Honor Walk” near the entrance to the stadium. Bricks can be purchased via the District’s website, www.lamarschools.org and clicking on the “projects” tab, which gives more information about the project.
Most of the students in attendance were kindergarten through second grade students from Washington Elementary who, along with media clerk Judy Souders, were there to tell the board about the “Billy the Bookworm” program at the school. The 8-week program is designed to encourage all students to read and challenges them to read 20 books and take a short quiz afterwards about each book. Younger students can have the books read to them by family members. All students meeting the 20-book challenge and passing the quizzes will be treated to a McDonald’s lunch in the library. 7 of the students read personal notes to the board, which stated what grade they are in, who their teacher is, why they like the Bookworm challenge and what reading means to them. There were a lot of smiles and applause from the Board and the audience as each student finished. Andrea Licano, who teaches second grade at the school, introduced two of her students who she had nominated to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM which will be held July 20-25 at the University of Denver. The students were nominated because of their maturity, academic excellence and leadership potential.
Washington Elementary Principal Kenny Davis said that the recent parent/teacher conferences went well, with 98% of parents attending. The school’s recent book fair raised $7,843. The Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser for the American Heart Association raised $2,148. The school will be having an ice cream social on April 9 from 6-7 pm and Davis invited board members to attend. Upcoming field trips for the various grades include a movie at the Holly Theatre, Cave of the Winds, Big Timbers Museum and a walkthrough of Parkview school for second-graders who will be attending there next school year. Washington School’s Facebook page has many photos of the activities at the school and Davis encouraged everyone to visit it to see what is going on at the school. He told the board that projected kindergarten enrollment for next school year is 81 students, an increase from the 66 enrolled this year.
Parkview Principal Mat Biszak, Counselor Heather Whisenand, Board Member Travis Hall and Superintendent Dr. Chad Krug with Parkview students
Parkview Elementary also had students in attendance, who read prepared statements to the board, giving details about what they liked about school and what challenges they faced. Principal Mat Biszak explained that the third grade students had been making scrapbooks about their goals, what they want to do for a career, and what they like about school. He said the school’s spring fundraiser is going on now and is outpacing last year’s amount. Money raised goes towards buying school supplies for the following year for students, taking some of the burden off the parents. The school had 3 students win awards at the recent regional science fair. School Counselor Heather Whisenand spoke about the recent Career Day that she organized. Due to bad weather, only 19 of the expected 25 presenters were on hand, but several teachers jumped in to help and she said the day was a success. Students spent 20-25 minutes at each of 4 stations they selected. She said the students always enjoy seeing the police, fire and other vehicles on display. Students also got to visit with a judge, learn about careers as a photographer, a nail technician, and more. Next year, the school plans to hold this event in the fall and do field trips in the spring.
In unfinished business, the board approved the second reading of the district’s sick leave policy (GBGH-R). Travel study trip requests were approved for an LHS band student to UNC in Greeley, ELL students to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and DECA students to Florida. Two retirements and several hirings were approved, as well as two transfer positions. Administrative contracts for the Superintendent, District Curriculum Coordinator and all Principal/Assistant Principal positions were approved.
The next meeting of the board will be Monday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m.
