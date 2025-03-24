Katherine Nolan – April 30, 1932 – March 22, 2025
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Katherine Nolan will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Leonardo Auyayo’S.S.S. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting.
Visitation for Katherine will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Katherine was born on April 30, 1932 at Koen Ranch, Granada, Colorado to Jesus and Pilar (Granados) Gonzales and passed away on March 22, 2025 at her daughter’s home in Granada at the age of 92.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Nolan, son Henry Nolan and siblings Harriet Benavides, John Gonzales and Alfonza Gonzales.
Katherine is survived by her children Roy (Chavela) Nolan of Lockney, TX, Rosie (Pete) Hernandez of Lamar, CO, Julie (Hector) Contreras of San Antonio, TX, Emily Nolan of Lamar, CO, Rita (Raul) Perez of Colorado Springs, CO, Kathy (Tony) Melgosa of Granada, CO, Julian Nolan, Abel Nolan and Corrina Nolan all of Lamar, CO as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Christine Villalva, Tomasita Trujillo, Ray Gonzales, Frances Gomez, Manuel Gonzales and Eugene Gonzales as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
