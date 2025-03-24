Esther E. McCoin – December 12, 1925 – March 20, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Mar 24, 2025 | Comments 0
Graveside Funeral Services for Eads resident Esther E. McCoin will be held on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Eads Cemetery in Eads, CO. Mrs. McCoin was born on December 12, 1925 at passed away at Weisbrod Health on March 20, 2025 at the age of 99. Esther is survived by her husband of 77 years, Donald J. McCoin of Eads, her son: Joel (Barbara) McCoin of Eads, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 brother and 1 sister. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, 2 children: Tracy and Linda, 1 granddaughter, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
A reception will be held at the Prairie Pines Assisted Living following the graveside service, all are invited to attend.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Esther McCoin Memorial Fund in c/o the Eastern Colorado Bank; Box 175; Kit Carson, CO 80825. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com.
Brown Funeral Home is entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Obituary
