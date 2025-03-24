Claire Behan Stafford – 1928 – January 26, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Mar 24, 2025 | Comments 0
Claire Behan Stafford, a trailblazing voice in American broadcasting, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2025, at her home in Tucson, AZ. Born in 1928 in New York City, Claire carved a path for women in radio and television journalism during an era when few women held such roles, earning widespread admiration as a consummate journalist.
Claire’s broadcasting career began in radio, but her talents soon took her into the burgeoning world of television. In the late 1950s, she became a television newscaster in Santa Barbara, California, where she first met Gordon Stafford. The two eventually married and spent the rest of their lives together.
As a broadcaster, Claire’s work in Lamar, Colorado, left an unmatched legacy. She spent the majority of her career at KLMR Radio, hosting the immensely popular morning interview show, Anything Goes. Each morning, listeners tuned in to hear Claire’s insightful interviews and discussions about current news and events. With her sharp wit and genuine interest in people, she turned Anything Goes into a beloved community staple. For many years, the show broadcast live from local restaurants, capturing the heart of Lamar through the voices of its residents. She also worked on the air at KTAN in Sierra Vista, AZ, where she and her husband, Gordon, worked until they retired. While in Sierra Vista, she played a key role in establishing the city’s legislative affairs program, which became one of the most powerful in the state.
Claire’s contributions to broadcasting were mirrored by those of her brother, Dennis Behan, another well-known leader in Colorado and Arizona radio. Though Claire had no children of her own, she is survived by her nieces and nephews: Gayle Behan Parker, Laury Behan Browning, Brad Behan, and Jeff Behan.
Claire will be remembered not only for her pioneering work in journalism but also for her community and political activism, her integrity, and the genuine connections she made with friends in Lamar and Sierra Vista. Her legacy will live on through the stories she told and the lives she touched.
No memorial service is planned.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: