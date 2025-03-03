Charles David Seaney – December 20, 1957- February 27, 2025
Charles David Seaney was born December 20, 1957 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Roy Dean and Charlene Seaney, joining older brother Dan. The family of a Southern Baptist Preacher lived in West Texas at the time, then moved to Wyoming in 1958. They were in Laramie and then Rock Springs where his brother Duff was born in 1962. In 1963 they moved to Colorado. Denver was their first stop, then Roy accepted a Pastorage at the church in Woodland Park, where Dave began first grade. In the spring of 1966, the Seaney’s moved to south Colorado Springs where Roy and Charlene began careers in education. Dave graduated from Widefield High School in 1976. He was a National Honor Society member and competed in football and wrestling. He qualified for state as a senior at 132 pounds. Dave accepted a scholarship to wrestle at Western State College in Gunnison where he won a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship in 1978. The next year he transferred to Fort Lewis College in Durango where he qualified for Nationals and graduated with his education degree in 1980.
Dave married Rebecca Kruse that summer and took a teaching job at Mountain Valley High School in Saguache. He coached volleyball and wrestling while teaching math, science, and physical education. His son Tyler Jay was born in 1982 and the new family moved to Lamar in the summer of 1983. Dave taught science while coaching wrestling and volleyball at Lamar High School. His son Aaron Jonah was born in 1985. In 1992 Dave was promoted to Assistant Principal at Lamar High. His wrestling team won the Colorado State Championship in 1993 and he was voted 4-A Coach of the Year. After his divorce Dave was hired as the Principal of Burlington High School in 1995 where he raised his boys as a single parent. In 2005, after his sons went off to college, Dave accepted a job as Superintendent of Schools in La Veta and retired from education in 2010. The next year he became interim Superintendent at Aguilar. He moved to La Junta in the fall of 2011 and began working as a consultant with the Colorado Department of Education mentoring teachers and new principals. Dave became fully retired from working in 2014. In 2016 he moved to Canon City to be closer to his mother, children, and grandchildren. From 2016-2020 Dave was an assistant coach for his son Tyler, whose Cheyenne Mountain team won the 4-A State Championship in 2021.
Dave had a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. He loved his labrador retrievers and took immense joy from training and hunting over them. He made friends wherever he went and he had a knack for making people feel valued. This was a key to his success as an educational leader and coach. Most importantly he treasured his time with family. He loved being active in the lives of his children and grandkids and always wished for more time together. Dave was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents, father Roy Dean Seaney and half-brother Mike Seaney. He is survived by his mother Charlene Seaney, his brothers Dan (Rhonda) Seaney and Duff (Sandra) Seaney, half-sister Jan (Russ) Kirsh, sons Tyler (Oakley) Seaney and Aaron (Larissa) Seaney, grandson Urijah Seaney, granddaughters Raegan and Laney Seaney, niece Cassandra (Kevin) Snyder, and nephew Kyser Seaney. Along with numerous cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life service to be held March 15,2025 at Canon Community Baptist Church 1100 Monroe, Canon City, Colorado at 11:00 am, reception and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to Canon Community Baptist Church or Lamar High School Wrestling in memory of Dave Seaney.
