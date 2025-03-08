ARPA board meeting summary for March 2025
ARPA Transitions to New Power Supplier. Beginning on February 1, ARPA began purchasing power supply and scheduling and transmission services from Guzman Energy. The 18-year power supply agreement with Guzman began on February 1 and will extend through 2043. The new agreement provides predictable, fixed wholesale power pricing which has enabled ARPA to lower its costs to its member communities by 8% beginning in January 2025. Guzman is an Independent Power Provider with headquarters in downtown Denver.
ARPA’s Year in Review 2024. The year 2024 was a financially and operationally successful year for the Authority. Sales were higher than in past years, which resulted in Net Revenues of $4.3 million. Several projects were completed during the year, including Members distribution system studies, final preparations for the transition to Guzman Energy, execution of a purchase power agreement for solar facilities, and upgraded real-time metering installed on a handful of ARPA facilities. The Authority anticipates an equally busy year in 2025 with the renewal of its network transmission agreements, preparation for the implementation of a Regional Transmission Operator, and construction of the solar facilities by Clay Creek, LLC.
Resource Adequacy. Legislative HB23-1039 requires that electric load serving entities submit an annual report to their governing boards regarding their electric resource adequacy. ARPA’s report demonstrates that the Authority has sufficient resources to serve its load including meeting and exceeding the recommended 15% reserve margins through the planning period of 2026-2030.
Summary of January 2025 Financial and Operating Statement. During the month of January, revenue from power sales was 4.4% better than budget as Member sales were almost 7% better than budget. Total cost of goods sold was over budget (4.7%), Wind generation was 5% of the power supply resources in January and ARPA credited back over 18,000 kWh to its Members for Rooftop Solar customers.
ARPA Board Holds its Annual Election of Officers. The ARPA Board of Directors held its annual election of officers at its meeting on February 27. The Board elected Lorenz Sutherland (La Junta), President; Ron Clodfelter (Las Animas), Vice President; Gary Cranson (La Junta), Treasurer; and ARPA staff member, Arvenia Morris, Secretary.
Next ARPA Meeting. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the ARPA Board of Directors is Thursday, May 29, 2025. The meeting will be held in La Junta at the Otero College Student Center, 2001 San Juan. The meeting notice and agenda will be posted on ARPA’s website (arpapower.org) under Board Meetings and will also be posted in a designated location in each of the member cities at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. ARPA board meetings are open to the public.
