Annual Tri-State 9/11 Tribute banquet and fundraiser to be held March 22, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Mar 18, 2025 | Comments 0
The annual Tri-State 9/11 Tribute banquet and fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 22 at the Historic Cow Palace Inn/Tavern 1301 at 6:00 pm. Tickets are available at the door the evening of the event and cost $20 per plate. A brisket meal will be served, followed by silent and live auctions.
Among the items to be auctioned are Colorado Avalanche tickets, pre-season Denver Broncos tickets, a guided goose hunt for two, corn hole boards, hand-made wooden American flags, outdoor fire pits, artwork and photography, and many, many more items (60-plus at this writing).
All proceeds from the event will go towards the completion of the 9/11 Memorial Site north of Lamar. Last year’s event was highly successful and all who attended spoke of what a great evening it was. This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better and is for a worthy cause. Mark your calendars!
