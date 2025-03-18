Annual Tri-State 9/11 Tribute banquet and fundraiser to be held March 22, 2025

| Mar 18, 2025 | Comments 0

 

The annual Tri-State 9/11 Tribute banquet and fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 22 at the Historic Cow Palace Inn/Tavern 1301 at 6:00 pm.  Tickets are available at the door the evening of the event and cost $20 per plate.  A brisket meal will be served, followed by silent and live auctions.

Among the items to be auctioned are Colorado Avalanche tickets, pre-season Denver Broncos tickets, a guided goose hunt for two, corn hole boards, hand-made wooden American flags, outdoor fire pits, artwork and photography, and many, many more items (60-plus at this writing).

All proceeds from the event will go towards the completion of the 9/11 Memorial Site north of Lamar.  Last year’s event was highly successful and all who attended spoke of what a great evening it was.  This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better and is for a worthy cause. Mark your calendars!

By: Barbara Crimond

Filed Under: CharityEventsFeatured

About the Author: