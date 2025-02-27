Shea Lynn Cordova Johnson – June 4, 1981 – February 16, 2025
Shea Lynn Cordova Johnson was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado June 4, 1981 to Billie Rimbert and Floyd Cordova. She passed away surrounded by her friends and family on February 16, 2025 in Denver at the young age of 43 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Growing up Shea was the sweet, little girl with beautiful long black hair that caught everyone’s attention. She loved spending time playing with her friends in our Grand Junction neighborhood. In 1996 Shea and her family moved to the Kiowa County area for her father’s work. After her dad’s ranch accident, the kids were given the choice to go back to Grand Junction or stay in Eads. Shea and her brothers all wanted to stay. It was Eads that quickly and forever became Shea’s home. Shea was an all-around Eagle being involved in sports, academics, and multiple clubs. It was here that she grew her love for the purple and gold and even spent time giving back to the school that had given her so much from being an involved parent volunteer, being a vital part of the local Booster Club, and being a cheer sponsor!
Shea graduated from Eads High School in 1999. After high school she spent a year at Northeast Junior College in Sterling, CO before returning home to the workforce. Shea started and ended her working career at Weisbrod Health. For the past 28 years Shea dedicated her professional life to our local hospital starting in dietary, working her way over to the clinic where she held multiple roles. It is there where she was able to make not only life long friends, but share her love of helping others. She will fondly be remembered for her warmth and kindness that touched all those who were fortunate enough to know and work with her.
While Shea loved her job, it was being a mother that was always her number 1 priority and favorite job. Traveling many miles, her kids could always count on their mom to be their biggest fan! From mat side to courtside, to the baseball diamond to the gymnastics floor, Shea was always there, front row, yelling proud, sporting her cutest Mom shirts, supporting not only her kids, but all their friends as well!
Shea first got the title of Mom in July of 2005 with the birth of her first son, Brenden Daniel. Trooper, so lovingly nicknamed by his Papa Floyd, forever changed the trajectory of Shea’s life. It was from this moment that Shea took on the role as “MOM” and wore that title with pride. In March of 2011 Justin James was born, and finally, in October of 2015 Shea got her little mini me princess! Miss Jessalynn Joy was born! To know Shea was to know just how much she loved her children. Her children were her greatest pride, and her love for them knew no bounds. Even through her courageous battle with cancer, Shea was at every event she could be. Being a mom came natural to Shea as she grew up mothering her not so little brothers! As a sister, Shea brought the oldest sister sass, but also the big sister protector. She was always there for the love and support! Shea Shea, as they all called her, will always be a part of our hearts and family stories! Another large part of Shea’s life was her large circle of friends! She was a friend to many, with a spirit that radiated fun, loyalty, and always a good time! Whether it be a concert, a ball game or just a family game night Shea was the first to arrive or be in line to have a good time.
Shea was taken too early, yet will never be forgotten. She is survived by her three children: Brenden Reifschneider (20 years old), Justin Johnson (13 years old), and Jessalynn Johnson (9 years old). Her mother, Billie, four brothers: Bill Harris of Pebble Beach, Florida, JC (Meredith) Cordova of Eads, Cody (Riki) Cordova of Eads, and Brandon (Stefanie) Cordova of Fort Hood, Texas, and her four sisters: Markita (Robert) McKamie of Monument, Colorado, Rhonda (Jim) Nielson of Frisco, Colorado, Danette (Brad) Schegel of Firestone, Colorado, and Jennifer (Kurtis) King of Castle Rock, Colorado, numerous nieces and nephews, and more friends than could ever be named! Shea is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Cordova and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Shea’s life was celebrated on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the Haswell Community Building. She was laid to rest in the Haswell Cemetery. Memorial contributions should be made to the Shae Cordova Memorial Fund in c/o GN Bank; Box 847; Eads, CO 81036 for the benefit of her children. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home.
