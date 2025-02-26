Richard Rodriguez – April 4, 1937 – February 25, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Feb 26, 2025 | Comments 0
A private family inurnment for former longtime Colorado Springs, Colorado resident, currently of Lamar, Richard Rodriguez will be held at a later date.
Richard was born on April 4, 1937 at Delta, Colorado to Thomas and Leotina (Hinojosa) Rodriguez and passed away on February 25, 2025 at his daughter’s home with his family by his side at the age of 87.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Connie Rodriguez, second wife Barbara Rodriguez, his parents, and siblings Annie Rodriguez, Tony Rodriguez, Josephine Swaydan, Robert Rodriguez, Thomas Rodriguez, Ben Rodriguez and Paul Rodriguez.
Richard is survived by his children Rick Rodriguez of Colorado Springs, CO and Robyn Shipman of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Nathan (Justina Jerido) Rodriguez, Blake (Kevin Hopkins) Rodriguez and Jordan (Erik Colon) Rodriguez all of Colorado Springs, CO, Cheyanne (Draven) Adame and Brock (Autumn Fisher) Reedy all of Lamar, CO and great-grandchildren Leneigha, Brage, Ellianna, Nathan Jr., Kinetic, Urban, Reyne, Legend, Arie, Asher, Lincoln and Addisyn. He is also survived by his niece Stephanie Brown-Rodriguez and siblings Carol (Phil) Bustamante, Rose Markey, Jeannie (Larry) Roybal, Rebecca (Louie) Baca and Randy Rodriguez as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.

