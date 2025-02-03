Rex Hiner – December 13, 1940 – January 30, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Feb 03, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for former Lamar, Colorado currently of Greeley, Colorado will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, February 7, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Rex will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Rex was born on December 13, 1940, in Garnett, KS to Lewis and Arlene (Dreibelbis) Hiner, and passed away on January 30, 2025, at his home in Greeley, CO, at the age of 84, with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lori Leathers, one granddaughter Courtney Gilliland and two brothers Bill Hiner and Bob Hiner. Rex is survived by his wife Sharon Hiner, of the family home in Greeley, CO; children Tamera (Jeff) Bowyer and Penny Leecy, both of Ottawa, KS; Kim (Tim) Stegman of Evans, CO; and Chad Hiner of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, siblings Loretta Scott of Greeley, CO, Jack (Sandra) Hiner of Centerville, KS; and Sam (Connie) Hiner of Burlington, KS, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol Hospice in Frederick, Colorado either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: