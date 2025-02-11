Prowers County Commissioners has large crowd in attendance at Feb 11 meeting in opposition of proposed “National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor”
A large group of concerned citizens, predominantly local ranchers and farmers, attended the February 11, 2025 meeting of the Prowers County Commissioners. The reason for the showing was to discuss their opposition to the proposed “National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor” or NIETC, which was part of the Biden administration’s agenda. The Department of Energy is seeking public input on the “proposed public engagement framework and possible scope of analysis for areas moving to Phase 3 of designation process” but the deadline is rapidly looming. Unfortunately, the vast majority of local farmers and ranchers that this would impact, as well as the County Commissioners themselves, have been kept mostly in the dark about this project and the urgency needed to fight it. I will be writing a much longer article about this but due to time constraints for this paper to go to press, I felt it prudent to provide information for those in our area wishing to join the farmers, ranchers and Commissioners in their protests, as the public comments window closes on February 14. Speaking at the meeting were Ed and Patty Hughs who are from New Mexico and have been protesting this project in their state and who provided a lot of background information and insight into what it means to the persons whose land is affected. Also speaking on a more local level was Dallas May, a prominent rancher who wanted to inform the attendees of what such a project would mean to them and their family’s legacies if it were to be approved.
The project, while being billed as an “electric transmission corridor” is full of unknowns, which are particularly concerning to those landowners due to the huge area of land the project proposes that it needs. Mr. May wanted to stress that he and other landowners are NOT anti-renewable energy or anti-progress but they feel there has been very little transparency about what this land could be used for and inadequate notice to those affected to be able to protest it in a timely manner.
Present via Zoom call at the meeting were representatives from Representative Lauren Boebert’s staff, Congressman Crank’s staff and Lauren Boebert herself. She expressed to the crowd that she was fighting for their rights on a national level and that they had her full support.
It is imperative for people in our area who feel that the landowners are justified in trying to get the public comments deadline extended so they have time to gather more support for themselves and to have time to contact public officials can make their voices heard by filing their own comments. All involved, including Ms. Boebert, said this is imperative to give the protest any chance of being successful. I am providing a link for anyone wanting to file a comment before February 14 to show their support for our local farmers and ranchers.
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/12/16/2024-29419/notice-of-early-public-and-governmental-engagement-for-potential-designation-of-tribal-energy-access. Click on “public comments” on the left column and select “submit a public comment”
