Pete Reyna – February 23, 1950 – February 20, 2025
Per Pete’s request cremation will take place and there will be no services.
Pete was born on February 23, 1950 at West Orange, California to Raymond Reyna and Mary Aurora Guiterrez and passed away at his home on February 20, 2025 at the age of 74.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers Ray, Robert and Jesse.
He is survived by his children Aurora of Dessert Palm, CA, Pete Jr. of Phoenix, AZ and Armando of Idaho, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Louise Storie as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
