Lamar Utilities Board approves mutual aid and assistance agreement with ARPA and area municipalities
Barbara Crimond | Feb 26, 2025 | Comments 0
The Lamar Utilities Board met Tuesday, February 25, 2025 for a regular bi-monthly meeting. All board members were present for the meeting. Purchase orders 630638 through 630666 in the amount of $118,634.13 were approved. $92,750.00 of this amount was for the purchase of replacement transformers. $9,184.50 went to Campos EPC, LLC to pay for the gas field system abandonment and $5,682.80 was to Atmos Energy for utilities. The remainder was for miscellaneous replacement parts, etc. Bills totaling $830,151.86 were approved for payment, the largest of which was to ARPA in the amount of $661,876.92.
Approved was Bid 2057 for the LAMSO’s Substation Control building heating and cooling unit replacement. The original unit was installed in 2003 and replacement parts can no longer be found. The unit is essential for the proper operation of the protective devices and control systems of the substation. 6 bid requests were sent out and 4 were returned. The low bid from HAVOC in the amount of $5,287.50 was accepted. Bid 2058 concerned line materials and hardware to replenish stock inventory. 5 bid requests were sent out and 3 were returned, the lowest of which was from Western United in the amount of $6,387.30 and was accepted by the board.
The board voted unanimously to approve the “Amended and Restated Mutual Aid and Assistance Agreement for Electric Utilities” between Arkansas River Power Authority (ARPA) and the Colorado municipalities of Holly, La Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Springfield, and Trinidad. The agreement, originally made in December of 2015, calls for mutual aid between the municipalities in cases of emergency work or other operations. ARPA serves as the Coordinator. The agreement states that each participating municipality is responsible for its own expenses and that ARPA and the other municipalities in the agreement are held harmless.
Superintendent Hourieh’s System Operating Report stated that the line crew completed the upgrade of a single phase 4kv overhead circuit that is located in the alley between 11th and 12th from Park to Parmenter streets. The upgrade included conductor replacement from #6 CU to #4 ACSR, and insulator replacement in addition to the installation of raptor protection devices on transformers, bushings, cutouts and lightning arresters. They completed the installation of a 25 kv-480v secondary service to a 25 hp irrigation sprinkler located at CR 35 and Rd TT. The crew also replaced a 40-foot wooden pole that failed testing with a class II ductile iron pole on the east end 25kv circuit located ½ mile east of RD 22 on Highway 196.
