Lamar man facing multiple charges including attempted murder after firing at officers
Barbara Crimond | Feb 27, 2025 | Comments 0
Zachariah McDonald
On Wednesday night, February 26, 2025, the Lamar Police Department was called to the 1800 block of South 5th Street regarding a domestic violence situation and violation of a no-contact order. According to the LPD, when officers arrived, Zachariah McDonald, age 49, was fleeing the scene on foot.
Officers chased McDonald to the 1700 block of South 6th Street, where he produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at officers. The officers then returned fire, the department said. McDonald then forced his way into a neighboring yard and barricaded himself inside a structure. He eventually surrendered without further incident.
McDonald was transported to the Prowers County Jail, where he was charged with the following:
- Attempted Murder in the First Degree (x2)
- Assault on a Peace Officer in the First Degree (x3)
- First Degree Burglary (x2)
- Felony Menacing (x3)
- Weapon by Previous Offender
- Felony Criminal Mischief
- Violation of a Protection Order
- Resisting Arrest
- Obstructing a Peace Officer
- Domestic Violence
None of the individuals involved in the incident were injured. The officers involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave pending the investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The Lamar Police Department expressed thanks to the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol for their assistance during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
