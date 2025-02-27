Geleslie Warren King – January 15, 1969 – February 20, 2025
Feb 27, 2025
Geleslie Warren King, 56, a lifelong resident of Eads, CO, passed away unexpectedly on February, 20th, 2025 at home in Eads. Geleslie was born on January 15th, 1969 in Burlington, CO to Thomas and Janice King and moved to Eads at the age of 3. He graduated from Eads High School in 1987 before attending a few years at Northeastern Junior College for radio broadcasting, and dedicated many years to running the sound board at Praise Community Church and running his own trucking company.
Geleslie had a passion for people and could always be counted on for thoughtful conversation and a hearty laugh, and he will be remembered for his love and kindness as well as his dedication to friends and family
He is survived by his mother Jan, son Bailey, siblings Waylon and Jaton, and step-daughters Melanie and Cameryn as well as by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Tom and his infant sister Shawna Marie.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at the Praise Community Church in Eads, CO. Geleslie was laid to rest in the Eads Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Geleslie King Memorial Fund in care of the GN Bank; Box 847; Eads, CO 81036. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com . Brown Funeral Home was entrusted with funeral arrangements.
