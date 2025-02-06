Cyle “Curtis” Fimple – October 2, 1953 – February 3, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Feb 06, 2025 | Comments 0
McClave, Colorado resident, Cyle “Curtis” Fimple passed away on February 3, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 71. He was born October 2, 1953 in La Junta, Colorado to Cyle Noel and Virginia (White) Fimple.
Curtis grew up in Las Animas, graduating from Las Animas Schools in 1971. Through attending the Job Corp, Curtis was given the training and experience he needed to start his own construction business. He returned to the McClave area, sustaining his business until his declining health.
Curtis is survived by his son, Joshua Fimple and wife, Michelle; grandson, Jacob Brown; brother, Richard Hunt and wife, Nita; sister, Linda Price and husband, Norman; other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Fimple.
Per Curtis’ request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: