Brittany Renee Burton – January 5, 1992 – February 10, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Feb 18, 2025 | Comments 0
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Brittany Renee Burton announces her passing on February 10, 2025 at the age of 33.
Brittany was born on January 5, 1992, in Richmond, Texas. She resided in La Junta, Colorado.
Brittany was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, auntie and friend to many. Her adventurous spirit was infectious. She loved hiking, zip lining, and skydiving. Nature was her passion along with animals of all kinds. Brittany’s cats, her “fur babies”, Sylvester, Heeler, and Olivia were loved. She was able to see the beautiful in all of God’s creations. Brittany helped others when she was able. She had a big heart and found joy in God’s word and wonder in his creations. Brittany was blessed with two sons that her heart always longed to be with. She enjoyed being with family and friends, always the life of the party. Brittany will be greatly missed.
Brittany is survived by her sons, Brian and Edward; mother, Toni Lewis and partner, Robert Smith of Rocky Ford, CO; father, John Burton and wife, Nicole of Houston, Texas; brother, Jonathon Burton and wife, Amy of Mena, Arkansas; sisters, Lisa Burton and partner, Raul Ortiz III of La Junta and Danielle Burton of Mena, Arkansas; bonus parents, Tommy and Lavonda Young of Mena, Arkansas; nieces and nephews, Lili, Xena, Marie, Toni Izzy bug, Elijah, Khaleesi, Treasure, and Chloe.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Edward Barney Lewis.
Per Brittany’s request, cremation has taken place, and no services are scheduled at this time. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: