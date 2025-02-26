ARPA announces nominations are open for annual awards program
Barbara Crimond | Feb 26, 2025 | Comments 0
The Arkansas River Power Authority Announces Nominations Are Open For
Its Annual Awards Program
The Arkansas River Power Authority has announced that nominations are
open for its 2024 awards program. ARPA is an intergovernmental power
authority and public corporation that was created by the municipalities of
Holly, La Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Springfield, and Trinidad, Colorado for
the purpose of furnishing wholesale electric power to its member
communities.
The ARPA awards include the Tom Pryor Award for exceptional contribution
to publicly owned electric power; the Gordon Robertson Award for
distinguished service on the ARPA Board of Directors; and the ARPA Honor
Roll of Merit for significant contribution to the mission of ARPA or the
betterment of an ARPA member community. Nominations must be turned in
to ARPA by no later than April 1, 2025.
Copies of the award applications, nomination forms, and the award criteria
are available at the Lamar Utilities Board Office, 100 North Second Street,
Lamar, Colorado, 719-336-7456, contact: Houssin Hourieh, Superintendent;
and the City Clerk’s office, 100 Tony Garcia Drive, Holly, Colorado, 719-
537-6622, contact: Cynthia Humrich, Clerk, Town of Holly.
